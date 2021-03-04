Governor’s schools accepting applications from HS students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education is accepting applications for the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship (GSE) for students in grades 9-11 and the Governor’s STEM Institute (GSI) for students in grades 7 and 8. Both programs will be held virtually this summer.

The Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship is hosted by Marshall University, and students in grades 9, 10 and 11 are eligible to apply. Students participating in GSE will be working in virtual teams to develop, pitch and launch a new venture. All teams will pitch their venture to a panel of business leaders who can invest in their ideas.

The Governor’s STEM Institute is hosted by West Virginia University and the Green Bank Observatory, and students in grades 7 and 8 are eligible to apply. Led by teachers and scientists, eighth-grade participants will have opportunities to learn about the universe utilizing data from the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County. Seventh graders in the program will study math and science of the future as they work online in research groups to solve problems using creativity and scientific study.

“We are pleased to offer these exciting opportunities through innovative and interactive online experiences,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “The Governor’s Schools have been a vital part of West Virginia’s educational system for more than 40 years, and we are proud of their continued growth and success.”

Working in conjunction with Marshall University and West Virginia University, it was determined last year that these events would be held virtually in order to make long-term plans for summer activities. Learn more and apply by visiting http://govschools.wv.gov. Applications for GSE and GSI are being accepted through March 25.