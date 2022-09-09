Governor Justice orders all U.S. and State flags be flown at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, in accordance with the presidential proclamation, has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities display at half staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of internment in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Gov. Justice said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”

