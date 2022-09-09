Governor Justice declares September 10th Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice has declared Saturday, September 10, as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia. West Virginia Basketball Coach Bob Huggins will earn the sport’s highest honor with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday.WVU sports legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn will present Huggins as a Class of 2022 Hall of Famer at the ceremony.

Huggins has led teams to 25 NCAA Tournaments, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two NCAA Final Four appearances. Coach Huggins has secured over 916 career wins over his 45-year career.

