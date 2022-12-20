Governor Justice declares extended half day holidays for Christmas and New Year’s for public employees

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice has issued two proclamations declaring Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, as half-day state holidays for public employees.

“In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgment of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said.



“The First Lady and I wish all West Virginians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

