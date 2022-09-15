Governor Justice celebrates increases in West Virginia tourism spending

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8% over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While national tourism has not increased since 2019. West Virginia is trending upwards, with research showing traveler spending exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021.

The report shows each of the state’s nine travel regions experienced growth in 2021, with visitor spending accommodations being $723 million, a 44.1 percent increase. Travelers in short-term rentals spent $176 million, a 15.4 percent increase.

Projections anticipate another great year for West Virginia in 2022. Research forecast that West Virginia will earn over $5 billion in travel spending for the first time in its history.

National tourism economic research firm Dean Runyan and Associates prepared the research studying West Virginia’s tourism industry since 2000. To review the complete 2021 Travel Impacts Study, click here.

