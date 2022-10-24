Governor Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces awards for $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine projects statewide.

The funds will assist state agencies, local units of government, and private nonprofit agencies in carrying out specific programs offering high profitability in improving criminal justice system functions.

U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS) provided the grant funding.

Funds were awarded to the following:

STATEWIDE

West Virginia State Police

$219,284.00

These funds will allow officer salaries to continue a statewide multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

$45,000.00

These funds will support the WVSCA/WVDCR Collaborative Video Conferencing Project.

MONROE

Monroe County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students at James Monroe High School. In addition, the officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

WYOMING

Wyoming County Commission

$28,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students at Westside High and Wyoming East High Schools. In addition, the officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

Related