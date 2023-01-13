Governor Justice announces Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Title II grant awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) — Governor Justice announces an award of $403,890.00 in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Title II Grant funds to eight projects.



These funds are awarded to public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state for the purpose of preventing juvenile delinquency, reducing racial and ethnic disparities, rehabilitating juvenile offenders, and improving the West Virginia juvenile justice system.



These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).



Funds awarded include:



Public Defender Services

$43,260.00

These funds will be used to train public defenders and court-appointed attorneys on juvenile law and other topics important to representing children.



Team for WV Children

$35,198.00

These funds will be used to provide follow-up support and referrals after permanency is achieved for child victims in child abuse and neglect civil court cases.



Voices for Children

$39,474.00

These funds will be used to provide a court-appointed special advocate for every child involved in an abuse and neglect case and to ensure their safety and well-being and that their needs and best interest are met while placed out of their home.



WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence

$41,508.00

These funds will be used to develop statewide comprehensive prevention strategies to reduce intimate partner/domestic violence.

