Governor Justice and WVDOT hold groundbreaking ceremony for Culloden Interchange Roads to Prosperity project

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Wriston, P.E., to officially break ground on a project building a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden.

The construction would connect US 60 in Culloden with I64 between Hurricane and Milton. Construction will begin within 30 days.

Triton Construction Inc. received a contract to construct a new bridge on I-64 over Benedict Road to replace two existing bridges.

The new road will be two-thirds of a mile long and will link up with the interstate just west of the Putnam/ Cabell County line.

Crews will widen the new bridge and ¾ mile of the interstate to accommodate six lanes of traffic in anticipation of future interstate expansion.

WVDOT expects the project to relieve congestion at the Hurricane exit, create better access to businesses in the Culloden area and provide better access to I64 for local residents.

There will be traffic signals for interstate ramps at the intersection of Benedict Road and Virginia Avenue and the intersection of Benedict Road and US 60.

Crews will also repair two major slips along I 64 in the area as part of the project.

