Governor Jim Justice to propose new tax cut plan

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice says he will soon announce another proposal to cut taxes.

While Governor Justice did not provide specifics, he stated he would introduce the plan next week.

The Governor is scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Legislature on January 11.

Senate leaders are expected to offer their own proposals as Justice and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two years.

Justice’s 2021 tax cut plan fell short at the end of the legislative session when the Senate refused to address the governor’s tax cut plan during a special session.

The governor proposed a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax in July 2021 after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus.

Related