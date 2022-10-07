Governor Jim Justice celebrates fifth anniversary of Roads to Prosperity program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice is encouraging all West Virginians to join him in celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity bond program.

On October 7, 2017, the historic road bond passed, with 73% of voters supporting the Roads to Prosperity initiative.

Over the past five years, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has constructed over 1000 of 1,263 projects funded by the program.

The legislation has also provided millions of additional dollars allowing the WVDOT to improve smaller roads through the Justice’s Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative.

Since the Governor’s urging to focus on road maintenance in 2019, the WVDOT has completed over $1.2 billion in highway maintenance projects.

Projects include patching over 89,000 miles of roadway, over 34,000 miles of ditching, and more than 190,000 miles of mowing across the state’s highways.

Governor Justice plans to hold a celebration for the fifth anniversary of Roads to Prosperity at the State Culture Center in Charleston in the coming weeks.

