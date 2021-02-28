Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for 50 counties in advance of potential flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness in advance of potential flooding that may affect West Virginia next week.

This State of Preparedness covers the 50 West Virginia counties currently categorized by the National Weather Service as being under a Flood Watch or a Hazardous Weather Outlook. Certain regions within these counties are currently under a Flood Warning, according to the NWS.

The Governor’s State of Preparedness allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Additionally, the Governor has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

Gov. Justice stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.

Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, and Wetzel counties are not included in the State of Preparedness because the NWS has not issued a flood watch, warning, or advisory in any of these counties. However, additional counties may be added to the State of Preparedness at a later date if deemed necessary.