Gov. Justice congratulates Hatfield-McCoy Trails on record-breaking permit sales in 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in southern West Virginia continues to make history, logging another year of record-breaking permit sales in 2020.

Gov. Jim Justice today congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority on this success and recognized the entire region for its continued growth and investment in West Virginia tourism.

“West Virginia is an industry leader in outdoor recreation, and our beloved Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is a gem unlike any other,” Gov. Justice said. “Since I’ve been in office, I’ve had the privilege of seeing this trail system expand to include more miles of trails and welcome new tourism businesses to support this increase in ridership.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, because it’s working,” Gov. Justice continued. “I couldn’t be more proud.”

In 2020, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold nearly 65,000 trail permits, which represents the highest number of annual permits ever sold, and the system’s 20th consecutive year of growth in ridership. Despite an eight-week closure due the COVID-19 pandemic, permit sales still saw a 15% lift over 2019 sales.

“Tourism across the country took a hit last year because of the pandemic, yet we still found ways to grow here in Almost Heaven, West Virginia,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Travel trends show that more and more visitors seek outdoor experiences that allow for social distancing, and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System does just that along the beautiful mountains of southern West Virginia. We can’t wait to witness their growing success in the coming year, and for decades to come.”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System welcomed more than 8,500 new riders to the trail system in 2020. More than 80% of total sales were to non-West Virginia residents with both resident and non-resident ridership growing for the year.

“We couldn’t be where we are today without the longstanding support of West Virginia’s greatest cheerleader: Governor Justice,” said Jeffrey Lusk, Executive Director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. “It’s been a privilege to watch the trails continue to grow, and we are seeing more investment from lodging providers, restaurants, and supporting outfitters like never before.”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System will be adding two more trail systems in two more counties to its already successful trail network on March 1, 2021, when the Ivy Branch and Cabwaylingo trail systems open in Lincoln and Wayne counties. These new systems will push the trails to nearly 900 miles of off-road adventure riding for ATVs, UTVs, ORVs, and off-road motorcycles.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is one of the largest off-road vehicle trail systems in the world. Open 365 days a year, the trail system is a four-season travel and tourism destination that connects ATV-friendly towns across the southern coalfields.

To learn more about the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, visit trailsheaven.com or WVtourism.com.