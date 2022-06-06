Gov. Justice awards over $2 million in child advocacy grant funds

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Annual child advocacy grants are once again underway across the state.

Governor Justice announced today that he is awarding up to $2,118,685 in child advocacy grant program funds for 22 different projects.

As a way to address the growing child abuse and neglect cases, these funds will focus on child abuse investigations, treatment, prosecution, and education.

The local Raleigh and Fayette County child advocacy center Just For Kids Inc. is receiving a total of $96,380 in those annual funds. The grant specifically funds about 20% of their budget every year and is a huge form of support for the facility.

“It’s really important support for us, we couldn’t do it without the support that the state gives us, and it does take everybody, I mean we work so closely with law enforcement, child protective services, the prosecutor’s office,” Just For Kids Executive Director Scott Miller says.

The funds are provided by the state and are administered by the Justice and Community Service section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

