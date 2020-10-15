Gov. Justice awards 1 million dollars to West Virginia Food Banks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice presented a ceremonial check for $1 million, announcing that he will be sending $500,000 each to two West Virginia food banks: the Mountaineer Food Bank, and the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

“I promised this money in my State of the State address this year and included it in my budget,” Gov. Justice said. “The Legislature was kind enough to pass it and I signed it.

“They need the funds and they need them now,” Gov. Justice continued. “Naturally, there’s been a run on our food banks through this tough time and so now we’re dispensing that money out to them.

“I’m really happy to do this. These people are doing phenomenal work. We don’t want anybody in West Virginia going hungry. For crying out loud, it’s the least that we can do, especially in our situation where we have a prosperous economy and a good, positive outlook on our future. So we want to continue to help, and we’re going to get it done.”