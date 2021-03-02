Gov. Justice announces new partnership with Jobcase; online hiring event to be held Thursday, March 4

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today the State of West Virginia has entered into a public-private partnership with Jobcase to connect more job seekers and companies in West Virginia, including a online hiring event this Thursday.

“West Virginia has some of the best jobs, the best workers, and the best companies in the country, and with Jobcase’s help we are going to connect thousands of people to the great opportunities in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “These efforts will help West Virginia retain workers, expand our employment base, and bring more people and businesses into our great state for years to come. West Virginia is the best place to live and work and we are going to keep telling our story and bringing more people here.”

“With a business-friendly environment, skilled workers, training partnerships, and employers looking to hire, West Virginia provides strong support for jobseekers and companies,” said Ed Gaunch, Secretary of Commerce. “Our partnership with Jobcase is already tens of thousands of job seekers to the best opportunities that West Virginia has to offer; and we’re just getting started. Our upcoming March 4th online hiring event shows that West Virginia can meet the challenges in this moment and support our workers and employers. We appreciate Jobcase’s work to support this great collaboration.”

The March 4 hiring event is focused on manufacturing and features openings at Mitsubishi, FLSmidth, and P&G.

West Virginia’s partnership with Jobcase, the social platform dedicated to empowering workers, connects tens of thousands of job seekers with employers across the state. It includes promotion of local jobs, both to residents throughout the state and also in the wider region, seeking to draw additional workers to West Virginia. The outreach campaign builds on earlier and ongoing Jobcase efforts to increase awareness of the many available job opportunities in West Virginia, and to highlight the state itself as a great place to live and work.

The centerpiece of the campaign is an online “Resource Center” that provides a guide, updates, and insights on jobs, training opportunities, and direct options to engage and/or apply.

“We are very proud now to launch this collaboration with Governor Justice to support and expand his efforts to grow employment and opportunity In West Virginia,” said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase. “For years, Jobcase has supported success for workers in West Virginia as well as the employers who value them. Working with Governor Justice, along with the state’s congressional delegation and local leaders, we’ve seen how, together, we can make it easier for jobseekers and companies to connect and succeed in the Mountain State.”