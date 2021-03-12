Gov. Jim Justice unveils WV’s new Vacation Guide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — This year’s West Virginia Vacation Guide celebrates the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

Justice unveiled the new guide on Thursday, dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia. The guide highlights the four seasons, outdoor activities and small mountain towns, Justice said.

“I’ve been saying it since the first day I took office: John Denver surely got it right when he coined ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia,’” Justice said. “The song is a perfect love letter to our great state, and one that so many know by heart.”

Work on the guide had already started before the coronavirus pandemic, but as new travel trends showed a desire for road trips, outdoor recreation and small towns after COVID-19 emerged, the focus shifted slightly, Justice’s office said in a news release.

To request a copy of the guide, visit WVtourism.com.