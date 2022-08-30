Goodwill to host grand opening for Sophia location on September 1

Sophia, WV (WOAY) – Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will host a grand opening celebration for its 16th location in Sophia on September 1. The event will start at 9:00 am and end at 8:00 pm. The new store is located at 815 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Sophia.

The new site aims to give customers an excellent customer service experience in a spacious, modern atmosphere with innovative technology. The grand opening celebration will offer guests complimentary coffee in the morning and ice cream in the afternoon.

For more information about the grand opening, call 304-346-0811. Anyone interested in donating can find more information at www.goodwillwv.com. Additionally, follow Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc. on Facebook to stay up to date with all things Goodwill.

