GOOD SAMARITAN STRUCK BY CAR TRYING TO HELP TRAPPED MOTORIST

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – 24-YEAR OLD TYLER CARROLL WAS ON HIS WAY HOME FROM WORK. HE WAS ON I-79 IN BRAXTON COUNTY AND NOTICED A CAR THAT HAD OVERTURNED. THE DRIVER WAS TRAPPED INSIDE. CARROLL STOPPED TO HELP, BUT AS HE APPROACHED THE ACCIDENT SCENE, CARROLL WAS HIT BY ANOTHER CAR THAT WAS ATTEMPTING TO PASS AN 18-WHEELER.

TYLER WAS HIT WITH SUCH FORCE, HE WAS THROWN ACROSS THE INTERSTATE. BOTH OF HIS LEGS AND BOTH OF HIS ARMS WERE SHATTERED, ALONG WITH OTHER NUMEROUS INJURIES.

RIGHT NOW, TYLER IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION IN THE SURGICAL TRAUMA INTENSIVE CARE UNIT AT A CHARLESTON HOSPITAL.

A GO FUND ME ACCOUNT HAS BEEN SET UP TO HELP HIS FAMILY WITH MEDICAL EXPENSES. IF YOU’D LIKE TO DONATE, JUST CLICK THE LINK BELOW.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-tyler-and-his-parents-while-hospitalized?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

