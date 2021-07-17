Golf tournament and fundraiser held for the non-profit Ruck 22 WV

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Ruck 22 WV, a non-profit organization that helps all veterans deal with life after their time in military service, came out to the Bridge Haven Golf Club in Fayetteville for a fundraiser raising awareness against veteran suicide. The fundraiser consisted of a 22-hole, 22-team tournament where all of the proceeds would be going straight to this cause and to pave a brighter future for all veterans struggling with PTSD and brain injuries.

“I’m from Southern West Virginia, I left when I joined the military and when I came back I still love Southern WV and I love the people here,” says the owner of Ruck 22, Brad McDaniel. “Per capita, West Virginia has a lot of veterans in their community and that’s why I’m out here, that’s the benefit of it, helping veterans get the help we need.”

The golf course plans to host more fundraisers for this cause in the future, and for more information, you can visit both RUCK 22 WV and the Bridge Haven Golf Club on their Facebook pages.

