Golden Corral to reopen its doors in Spring

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Golden Corral will officially reopen its doors for guests on Tuesday, April 20th, just in time for Mother’s Day. The regulations for buffets remain in place as being cafeteria-style serving, where the guests will be served rather than the traditional buffet self-serve style. This will be the new normal for Golden Corral, as the management’s ultimate goal is to just provide a safe atmosphere for their customers.

“We gotta do the best we can to cooperate with the West Virginia rules and guidelines, as well as taking care of our guests,” says General Manager Tom Pape. “The guest’s health and safety, they’re coming first, bottom line.”

Since cafeteria-style serving is a lot more labor-intensive, Golden Corral will be bringing on more employees to make sure everything is ready for when they open this spring.