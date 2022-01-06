Golden Bears sweep home doubleheader with IU Southeast

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Both WVU Tech basketball recorded double-digit wins Thursday to sweep a River States Conference doubleheader with Indiana University-Southeast.

The Lady Golden Bears led 43-40 at halftime of their contest, but gained momentum with 33 points in the third quarter to increase that lead. Brittney Justice recorded a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Whittney Justice recorded 13 and Brianna Ball scored 17 off the bench.

The WVU Tech men are now on a 12-game win streak after starting on the front foot of what turned out to be an 87-69 win over the Grenadiers. Five different Golden Bears scored at least 10 points, led by 19 from Juvante Hayes. WVU Tech is scheduled to Midway Sunday in another RSC doubleheader.

Also on Thursday, Bluefield University men’s basketball lost 85-80 at Bryan College, but Jermiah Jenkins reached 2,000 career points for the Rams in the first half. Jenkins led all scorers with 30 points.

