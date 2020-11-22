Golden Bears pull away in second half to defeat Carolina University

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It started as a back and forth game, but WVU Tech was able to pull away from Carolina University in the second half to win 77-66 and improve to 3-2 on the season.

Golden Bears sophomore Darrin Martin scored a team-high 23 points while four other players reached double digits. Martin, a 6’1″ guard, added eight rebounds and six assists. He also made 9 of 10 attempts at the free-throw line.

In the first half, WVU Tech made just 37 percent of their field-goal attempts and held a tenuous 32-27 lead. But after the break, the team shot at 64 percent, went 4-7 from long range, and pulled away with an 11-point victory.

Next up, the team hosts Salem University on Tuesday.