Golden Bear players ready for return to NAIA Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from WVU Tech men’s basketball players Thomas Hailey and Keondre King ahead of the Golden Bears’ return to the NAIA National Championship.

WVU Tech is coming into nationals having lost to IU Kokomo in the River States Conference Tournament championship game, though they had won nine straight before that contest. They will play Cumberland University on Friday in Talladega, Alabama, with the winner of that game facing the winner of Talladega College-Washington Adventist.

The Golden Bears have reached the national tournament in each of James Long’s three years as head coach; they were going to play Grace College in the 2020 first round but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Last year, they beat Rochester College in the opening round before losing to eventual national champion Shawnee State.

