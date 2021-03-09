Golden Bear men ready for NAIA return

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For the fifth straight year, WVU Tech men’s basketball is headed to the NAIA National Tournament.

The Golden Bears may have extra motivation due to not being able to play a game in last year’s tournament; their first-round matchup was scheduled for the same day that the sports world went on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WVU Tech has had several instances of games being postponed this season because of the virus.

Hear from senior Andreas Jonsson on how the team is preparing for Friday’s first-round game against Rochester College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.