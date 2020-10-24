Gold Star Families Memorial dedicated in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial was dedicated in Princeton.

For months, Mercer County along with the Woody Williams Foundation has been planning and constructing a gold star families memorial monument. Located just outside the Mercer County Memorial Building, this new monument has been finally finished and dedicated.

According to County Commissioner Bill Archer, it’s a testament to the sacrifices West Virginians have made.

“We have always been a real patriotic area, and I don’t mean just Mercer County, all throughout West Virginia. And so many of our sons and daughters have sacrificed their lives in order for us to enjoy freedom,” Archer said.

This is the 73rd Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial in the country. And according to the president and CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation Chad Graham, the monument honors all gold star families and ensures that their loved ones’ sacrifices won’t be forgotten.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we don’t forget our gold star families, and that we don’t forget their loved one who paid that ultimate sacrifice so we could enjoy the freedoms we enjoy everyday. And whether that’s here in West Virginia or any state, it’s the same across the board that all of those freedoms we enjoy came at a cost,” Graham said.

Dozens of people attended the dedication, with gold star families from around the area being encouraged to attend. Speakers included the officials that helped with the project, as well Woody Williams himself.

“West Virginia is a proud place, a proud state, a proud people. And when the cause rises, and they need their services, West Virginians have always been there,” Williams said.

Across the country there are more than 70 Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Families Memorials currently in progress.