Girls Class AAAA Quarterfinals: Woodrow Wilson vs. George Washington

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson girls basketball reached the state tournament semifinals last year before the tournament was stopped due to COVID-19. They were going for a second straight semifinal appearance Thursday against George Washington.

However, Kalissa Lacy scored 18 points in the first quarter as part of a 37-point performance, with the Lady Patriots going on to win 67-49.

Among the standout players for Woodrow Wilson was Keonti Thompson, who led the Lady Flying Eagles with 18 points. Jamara Walton recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Olivia Ziolkowski came close to a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Woodrow Wilson finishes the year at 13-5. Wyoming East is the only area team to reach the semifinals; the Lady Warriors face Petersburg at 9:30 AM Friday.

Related