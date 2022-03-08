Girls Class A Quarterfinals: River View vs. Cameron

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – River View girls basketball reached the state tournament for a second straight year, but the Lady Raiders’ season would end in the Class A quarterfinals against Cameron.

The Lady Dragons gained momentum in the first quarter and held on to it for the majority of the game. Ashlynn Van Tassell led all scorers with 29 points, and set a state tournament single-game record across all classes with 31 rebounds, 20 of them on the offensive side.

River View (16-9) was led by 16 points and seven rebounds from Haylie Payne, while Trista Lester was also close to a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Three area teams will play their quarterfinals Wednesday in Charleston; Summers County faces St. Marys in the morning, while the evening session will feature both Wyoming East (against Charleston Catholic) and PikeView (against Nitro).

