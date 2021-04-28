Girls Class A Quarterfinals: River View vs. Calhoun County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A 17-0 run in the first quarter set the tone for the first game of the 2021 West Virginia girls basketball state tournament, as Calhoun County won 75-34 against River View.

The Lady Red Devils, making their first ever state tournament appearance, traded baskets with River View in the early going before they gained momentum. Josie Montgomery led Calhoun County with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Savannah Cunningham scored 23 points.

Trista Lester recorded 11 points and six rebounds for River View, which was making its second state tournament appearance in five years. Jenna Atwell and Ali Morgan scored nine and eight points, respectively.

River View finishes the year 15-3.

