Girl Scouts and WVU School of Public Health launch program to help sick kids

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – In partnership with local hospitals, Girl Scouts will be able to give back support to their communities and volunteer their time with the new “Hospital Helpers” program.

The West Virginia University School of Public Health co-developed and sponsored the Hospital Helpers program, allowing Girl Scouts to collect and donate items in need to healthcare systems and well wishes notes to children in the hospital.

Girl Scouts participating in the Hospital Helper Service Project will work together to identify local hospitals willing to accept donations for children in their care.

The scouts can donate toys, personal care items, blankets, books, games, and other recommendations from the participating hospital.

Girl Scouts who finish the program will earn the Hospital Helpers patch.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts, visit www.bdgsc.org.

