Girl Scouts of Raleigh County host drive-through Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Girl Scouts of Raleigh County put on a drive-through Trick-or-Treating event.

Not long ago, the City of Beckley decided against observing Trick-or-Treating. And soon after, the Girl Scouts of Raleigh County crafted a plan to give families a chance to still participate.

They invited the community to Linda K. Epling Stadium, where hundreds of families attended a drive through Trick-or-Treating event.

“We heard that Trick-or-Treating in Beckley was not going to happen this year, so we decided to hold a drive-through Trick-or-Treat where everybody could stay safe and social distance but still get to make memories,” Membership Delivery Manager for Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council Stacie Bolen said.

Families got in line and drove along local organizations that set up shop and were giving out candy. Within just the first hour of starting, more than 500 cars had gotten in line. The event organizers say that community involvement is one of the biggest missions the Girl Scouts strive for.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea that we can show that our girls are more than cookies. Girl Scouts are so much more than that. Yes, entrepreneurship is a big part of it, but the sisterhood, event planning and community involvement are so much more of what we’re a part of.”

The organizers say they were being as careful as possible with the planning. They had law enforcement escorting traffic, and people handing out candy were wearing masks.

The organizers estimated that more than 2,000 kids participated in the drive-through Trick-or-Treating.