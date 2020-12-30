Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge continues into winter

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge continues as the Girl Scout Winter Giving Challenge.

Girl Scout Troop #51264 accepted the challenge on Dec 18 to give. On Monday January 4, at 2:30 the troop will be donating food to the One Voice, Food for Angels program.

The troop has donated and worked with One Voice in the past and knew this was the right choice for them to donate to during this Giving Challenge. Melonie Terry with One Voice will be accepting the donation. One line in the Girl Scout Promise is “to make the world a better place.” Girl Scouts of Raleigh County are doing this one troop at a time this Winter Season.

Troop #51264 challenges Troop #10137 to the Winter Giving Challenge. The event will be held at One Voice on Kanawha Street in Beckley.

The Girl Scout Winter Giving Challenge started in early December.

Troop# 10255 donated pet food to the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Troop# 32547 donated warm socks, toboggans, gloves, and scarves to the local blessing boxes.

Troop# 51264 is the third troop in the challenge and is donating food to One Voice, Food for Angels.

There are a total of 7 troops (58 girls) participating from the Girl Scouts of Raleigh County Service Unit. Each troop is challenged with giving (Make the world a better place). It is their choice what organization to give to and what to give. Along with their donation each troop will give a gift to the troop they are challenging. (Be a sister to every Girl Scout.) Stay tuned to see what other good things these young ladies are doing to help their communities.

We hope you can join us to help promote the season of giving! Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean the giving has to stop.

For more information about the Girl Scout Winter Giving Challenge or how you can be involved email Molly Williams at mcwilliams01@gmail.com.

For information on how to join Girl Scouts visit www.bdgsc.org or email Stacie Bolen at Stacie.bolen@bdgsc.org.