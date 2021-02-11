Georgia murder suspect arrested in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Georgia murder suspect is arrested in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, on Feb. 10 at 10:58 p.m., Ptl. Redden and Cpl. Christian conducted a traffic stop on a taxi cab for traffic violations. The traffic stop was made in the 500 Block of S. Kanawha Street near Beckley City Hall. While speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana and contacted Cpl. Capehart who responded with his K9 partner Ora. Ora gave a positive indication on the vehicle indicating the presence of narcotics.

Officers searched the vehicle and located 59.25 grams of methamphetamine, 17.15 grams of crack cocaine, 7.36 grams of heroin, 13.71 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a stolen handgun and a handgun with the serial number removed. The narcotics and firearms were located in the belongings of the backseat passengers, 20-year old Henry J. Albritton and 20-year old Adarius Copeland both of Macon, GA.

Albritton and Copeland provided false names and identifying information to officers but their true identities were learned when they were fingerprinted at the Beckley Police Department. It was at this point officers learned that Albritton was currently a Fugitive from Justice, wanted for Murder out of Macon, Bibb County, GA.

Albritton and Copeland were both charged with numerous drug related offenses and are currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail pending additional court proceedings.