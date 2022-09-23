Georgia man facing felony escape charges in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – A Georgia man is facing charges in Fayette County after attempting to escape police custody. Authorities brought Clinton Whitehead, 44, to a temporary holding cell after his sentencing of 1 to 5 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines.

Whitehead requested to call his family before going to Southern Regional Jail. While officers waited for him to finish his call, Whitehead ran out of the processing area, jumped over a partition,left the holding area, and fled the courthouse. Authorities apprehended Whitehead in the rear courthouse parking lot following a short pursuit.

Fayette County has charged him with felony escape and transported him to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP

