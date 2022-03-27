GeNienne Samuels

Hello Southern West Virginia! I’m thrilled to be living in Oak Hill covering your communities. While I’m a VA girl at heart (I was born and raised in Richmond, VA — can you tell from my accent?), the kind and warm residents of West Virginia have stolen my heart. Thanks for welcoming me into your home!

I’ve been in the entertainment and broadcasting industries for over two decades… and it’s an honor to be WOAY’s prime-time anchor. In addition to getting to know and learn about all that Southern West Virginia has to offer, I am also currently the In-Game host for the NFL’s Washington Commanders… where I host various events for the team and appear on the big screen at FedEx Field on games days interacting with fans. I’m also the former In-Arena Host for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the AFL’s Baltimore Bridgade.

Prior to moving to Oak Hill, I was a freelance Anchor, Reporter and Producer for Prince George’s County CTV-News in Maryland and a Producer and Host for the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME). I’ve also anchored and hosted other shows like SchoolScene, in Fairfax and Montgomery Counties and Washington D.C.’s The Sound. I was also the host of Operation Rising Star, the United States Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual singing competition for Service Members and their families for 10 years.

As you can probably tell, I love sports. I grew up a tomboy, playing football with boys when I was young. I ran cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in middle and high schools… but somehow became a cheerleader in high school and kept that going all the way through college at the University of Richmond and then to the Pros! Yes! I am a former NBA and NFL professional cheerleader of eleven years.

And as if I don’t have enough on my plate, I also own two businesses… Sideline Prep provides individualized consulting to young women auditioning for professional dance and cheerleading teams and GS Consulting & Communications, Inc. which is a BPR (Business Process Reengineering), quality and process improvement company.

If you have a story idea, you can reach me at gsamuels@woay.com, on Facebook at GeNienneSamuels, Twitter @GeNienneWithaG or on Instagram at GeNienneWithaG.

