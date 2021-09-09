Gayle Manchin visits Beckley, views status on regional projects

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Gayle Manchin, Senator Joe Machin’s spouse, made a stop in Beckley to check out local projects.

She stopped by some local businesses, including the former Zen’s Café Building, which is being repurposed for a company called Fruits of Labor.

Gayle is the federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, which helps provide opportunities for development in the region and provides grants for certain projects.

“It’s one thing to read about a grant on a piece of paper, but it does not make up for coming in person to see the buildings, meet the people and see where the work is being done and how it all happens,” Gayle Manchin said.

Fruits of Labor is taking over the former Zen’s Café building to build a new restaurant, bakery and hangout spot. They focus on what they call a Community of Healing, where they give work opportunities for those healing from addiction.

“We work to train individuals in recovery as well as at-risk youth as an addiction prevention program,” Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan said. “Participation in active recovery is so important with our students, so that they see they are being educated, certified, trained and employed.

Gayle Manchin also made stops at the West Virginia Hive Business Hub, the Black Knight Country Club and the Raleigh County Airport.

All of these stops were to see progress on projects worked on through the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Related