Gauley Bridge man apprehended as wanted person out of Ohio

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Gauley Bridge man has been apprehended as a wanted person out of Ohio.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday night, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting an investigation of stolen items in the Glen Ferris area.

While searching for the suspect, the Deputy contacted an acquaintance of the suspect. It was discovered at this time that this person is wanted from Medina County, OH for felony failure to appear for Failure to Provide Child Support.

Michael Kiser of Gauley Bridge will now await extradition proceedings.