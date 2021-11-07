Game times announced for first round matchups

WOAY – 13 area teams have qualified for the 2021 West Virginia high school football playoffs; three from Class AAA, and five each from Class AA & Class A. Below are the matchups with game times for Friday & Saturday. Area teams are in bold.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 7:30 PM
#9 George Washington @ #8 Greenbrier East
#10 Princeton @ #7 Spring Valley
#13 Woodrow Wilson @ #4 University
#15 Shady Spring @ #2 Independence
#10 Roane County @ #7 Nicholas County
#12 Liberty @ #5 Poca
#14 Bluefield @ #3 Point Pleasant
#12 Sherman @ #5 Mount View
#15 Midland Trail @ #2 Doddridge County
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 1:30 PM
#11 Greenbrier West @ #6 Williamstown
#14 Meadow Bridge @ #3 East Hardy
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 7:30 PM
#10 Trinity @ #7 James Monroe
