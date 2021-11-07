Game times announced for first round matchups

WOAY – 13 area teams have qualified for the 2021 West Virginia high school football playoffs; three from Class AAA, and five each from Class AA & Class A. Below are the matchups with game times for Friday & Saturday. Area teams are in bold.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 7:30 PM

#9 George Washington @ #8 Greenbrier East

#10 Princeton @ #7 Spring Valley

#13 Woodrow Wilson @ #4 University

#15 Shady Spring @ #2 Independence

#10 Roane County @ #7 Nicholas County

#12 Liberty @ #5 Poca

#14 Bluefield @ #3 Point Pleasant

#12 Sherman @ #5 Mount View

#15 Midland Trail @ #2 Doddridge County

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 1:30 PM

#11 Greenbrier West @ #6 Williamstown

#14 Meadow Bridge @ #3 East Hardy

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 7:30 PM

#10 Trinity @ #7 James Monroe

Related