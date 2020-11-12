Fugitive from justice located in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A fugitive from justice is arrested in Greenbrier County.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the Ronceverte Police Department received information regarding a fugitive from justice from the state of Missouri who was reportedly in the Ronceverte area.

Upon further investigation, Leonard Eugene Johnson, age 61, was located in Fairlea, and taken into custody without incident by members of the Greenbrier county Sheriff’s Office and the WV State Police.

Mr. Johnson was incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County.