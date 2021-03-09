“Friends of Charity Auto Fair” returning to Raleigh County in July

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A popular community event is returning to Raleigh County this summer.

The “Friends of Charity Auto Fair” will be held July 9th-10th at the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The fair is a fundraiser for both the Hospice of Southern West Virginia as well as Brian’s Safehouse.

“We’ve been battling a lot,” said Hospice of Southern West Virginia Director of Public Relations Tyler Jordon. “Us, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. We’re excited. Brian’s Safehouse is excited and we think everyone else across the state is going to be excited to get out and about this summer and go enjoy some really good music with friends and family.

County music star Josh Turner will headline the fair with a Saturday night concert. Turner was scheduled to play last year before the fair was postponed due to COVID-19.