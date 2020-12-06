Friends and family gather at vigil for Oak Hill teen Azareyiah Mitchell

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A vigil is held for Azareyiah Mitchell, a teenager from Oak Hill who was tragically killed.

17-year-old Azareyiah Mitchell went missing near the end of September, and the West Virginia State Police found her body outside the state earlier this week.

Azareyiah’s friends and family put together a vigil for her at the Oak Hill City Park, where dozens attended and paid their respects.

An official that worked on the case, Eric Nicholas, attended the vigil, and said domestic violence is a tragedy that occurs every day.

“It’s important this evening that we also realize that there’s something that needs to be brought back to the forefront. It’s domestic violence. It’s not something that’s just in the shadows that no one talks about, or it’s from the 40s and 50s when someone was an alcoholic and beat their wife and kids. It still happens today,” Nicholas said.