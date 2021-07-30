Fridays in the Park features a day of dancing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The community of Beckley gathered at Word Park for yet another Fridays in the Park, this time with the emphasis on dancing.

The Dance Day was kicked off with a street-style dance class by the Beckley Dance Theatre School, and was followed by belly, line dancing, and other styles of dance from local dance groups in the area.

“We’ve had a wonderful summer so far, blessed with a pretty day today, and we’re looking forward to continuing through the month of August with more,” says Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events. “Today is our dance day so we’re featuring four different groups, from dancing to giving a class, so this is one of the most fun Fridays of the year.”

There is only a few more Fridays in the Park left in downtown Beckley, next week’s on Aug. 6 will feature a local blues artist, Lady D.

Related