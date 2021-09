WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY-TV)The 2021 Freshwater Folk Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, September 11th at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery has been cancelled due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Organizers hope that next year the popular annual event will happen and that the festival will be back bigger and better than ever!

