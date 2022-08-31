Free COVID 19 testing and vaccine clinic at John Stewart United Methodist in Bluefield

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host a free COVID-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Bluefield on Thursday, September 1. The clinic will be at John Stewart United Methodist Church from noon to 6:00 pm. Providers will conduct all testing and vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis, and patients do not require insurance to receive services.

Free rapid COVID tests and vaccinations are available for everyone with a valid photo ID. The clinic will have Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and boosters for ages five and older. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. John Stewart United Methodist Church is at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield, WV.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Also, visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram.

