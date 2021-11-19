Frank Isaacs reflects on time at Midland Trail

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail high school football will have a new head football coach in 2022, as Frank Isaacs is resigning after seven seasons.

Isaacs, who will continue his role as a special education teacher at the high school, took over in 2015 and won more than 40 games in his time with the Patriots. After just missing out on the Class A playoffs in 2015 & 2016, they’ve reached the postseason each of the last five years, including the 2018 semifinals. He says he’s enjoyed coaching his two sons as part of that process – one son, Austin, is the 2018 WOAY Football Player of the Year.

Isaacs is also proud of helping change the culture of the team, instilling a pride in both the school and community. Now, he plans on spending more time with his family, but says he still plans to attend games as a fan.

