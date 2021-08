BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association is inviting the community to buzz on down to their 4th Annual Beckley Honey Festival.

It’s going to feature honey activities, local vendors and all sorts of information about honey bees and beekeeping. Visitors will get the chance to taste some local honey and see live bee demonstrations.

The Honey Festival will be this Saturday, August 21, at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine from 10:00am – 4:00pm.

