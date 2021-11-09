Three taken into custody following executed search warrants at Microtel in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three people are arrested after multiple search warrants are executed at Microtel in Beckley.

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department arrested the following people Monday:

Tyrone Amar is charged with 3 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Krystle Cresce is charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Teruko Miller is charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The Task Force also recovered distribution amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, three firearms, and $4,000.

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI and the ATF.

