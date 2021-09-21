Four people behind bars on felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Four people are behind bars on felony charges in Fayette County.

Police say they stopped a car on Rt. 19 near Lansing just after midnight. Not only were there four adults inside, but also two children who were not in car seats.

Officers searched the car and found individually packaged units of a controlled substance, as well as a firearm.

Melanie Lelich is charged with child neglect, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Rachel McCoy, Joshua Johnson and Nathan Grice are each charged with possession and conspiracy. Johnson is also charged with possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from having.

Related