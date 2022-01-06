Four Mercer County men arrested for multiple crimes

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Four Mercer County men are arrested for multiple crimes.

Allen Howerton, 35, of Princeton is charged with four counts of possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors. Howerton is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Robert Lusk, 23, of Athens is charged with possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors. Lusk is currently in Southern Regional Jail. Bail is set at $20,000.

Derek Adam Schipper, 24, of Princeton, is charged with two counts of grand larceny and felony conspiracy. Schipper is currently in Southern Regional Jail, with bond set at $10,000.

Gregory Stone Bryson, 25, of Princeton, is charged with grand larceny, felony conspiracy and accessory before the fact. Bryson is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

