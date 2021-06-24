Four COVID-related deaths reported in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 24, 2021, there have been 2,986,740 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,744 total cases and 2,876 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,898 2,866 32 79 Greenbrier 1,993 1,954 39 64 McDowell 1,228 1,199 29 26 Mercer 3,420 3,304 116 121 Monroe 1,015 981 34 17 Nicholas 1,346 1,282 64 21 Pocahontas 412 411 1 12 Raleigh 5,095 5,024 71 98 Summers 727 719 8 22 Wyoming 1,979 1,964 15 40

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 100 37 13

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year old male from Upshur County, a 67-year old female from Marion County, an 85-year old female from Lewis County, and a 31-year old female from Mingo County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,826), Boone (2,175), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,870), Calhoun (387), Clay (542), Doddridge (641), Fayette (3,546), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,309), Greenbrier (2,889), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,843), Hardy (1,572), Harrison (6,181), Jackson (2,244), Jefferson (4,793), Kanawha (15,477), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,603), Logan (3,285), Marion (4,642), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,151), Mineral (2,973), Mingo (2,753), Monongalia (9,389), Monroe (1,218), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,903), Ohio (4,308), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,321), Raleigh (7,084), Randolph (2,852), Ritchie (756), Roane (660), Summers (864), Taylor (1,277), Tucker (546), Tyler (744), Upshur (1,964), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (457), Wood (7,943), Wyoming (2,045).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay, Gilmer, and Pleasants counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, and Pendleton counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

