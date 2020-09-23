Four arrested by the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Four people face charges following a search warrant in Raleigh County.

On September 21, 2020, The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Catron Drive in the Maple Fork Road area of Raleigh County.

As a result, the following people were arrested:

1) Andrew Sprinkle, 33 years of age, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

2) Deshaylin McGraw, 20 years of age, charged with being a fugitive from justice for being wanted out of OH for dangerous drug possession. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

3) Bernard Reynolds, 50 years of age, arrested for a parole violation. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under no bond.

4) Shawn Surnear, 40 years of age, arrested on an outstanding bench warrant. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

The following agencies involved in the arrests were the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, ATF, and U.S. Marshal’s Service.

